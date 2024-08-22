Shanshan Brand Sees Profit Increase in H1 2024

Shanshan Brand Management Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1749) has released an update.

Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. reports a profit and total comprehensive income of RMB 13.2 million for the first half of 2024, a slight increase from RMB 11.3 million in the same period last year. The company saw a decrease in revenue and costs of sales, with earnings per share rising to 9.90 RMB cents from 8.47 RMB cents. These interim financial results showcase the company’s resilience despite market variations.

