Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. Submits SEBI Compliance Certificate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd. ( (IN:SRD) ) has provided an update.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Limited has submitted a certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025. The certificate, issued by Cameo Corporate Services Limited, confirms that securities received for dematerialisation during the quarter were processed and listed on the stock exchanges, with necessary updates made to the register of members.

More about Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 21,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.7B INR

For detailed information about SRD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue