Shanghai XNG Holdings Announces Key Management Changes

Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited ( (HK:3666) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited has announced a change in its company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent roles. Ms. Chan Yuk Wing has resigned from these positions due to other work arrangements, and Mr. Yeung Tsz Kit Alban has been appointed to take over these roles effective July 23, 2025. Mr. Yeung brings extensive experience in corporate services and compliance, having worked with several companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company expressed gratitude to Ms. Chan for her contributions and welcomed Mr. Yeung to his new appointments.

More about Shanghai XNG Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,723,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$74.36M

