Shanghai Turbo Subsidiary Secures RMB 66 Million Bank Credit Guarantee

An announcement from Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. ( (SG:AWM) ) is now available.

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Changzhou 3D Technology Complete Equipment Co., Ltd., will provide a comprehensive bank credit guarantee for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sichuan 3D New Power Technology Co., Ltd. The guarantee, approved by the company’s board, will not exceed RMB 66 million and is intended to support Sichuan 3D’s business development and strategic planning. This move is expected to ensure stable growth and aligns with the company’s overall interests, as Shanghai Turbo maintains full control over the subsidiary’s operations and will monitor its financial status.

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of turbochargers and related equipment. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has a market focus on providing advanced technology solutions through its subsidiaries.

