Shanghai Realway Capital Sees Revenue Surge in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1835) ) is now available.

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. reported a significant financial turnaround for the first half of 2025, with a 25.1% increase in revenue to approximately RMB18.0 million and a profit of RMB2.4 million, compared to a loss in the same period last year. Despite the positive financial performance, the company decided not to distribute an interim dividend, reflecting a cautious approach in capital allocation.

More about Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector, focusing on asset management services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 3,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$283.7M

See more insights into 1835 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue