Shanghai Realway Capital Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1835) ) has provided an announcement.

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 4, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, potentially affecting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on asset management services in China. The company is structured as a joint stock limited company with a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 3,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$283.7M

For detailed information about 1835 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue