Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Advances TK216 Trial for Ewing’s Sarcoma

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Class H ((SHPMF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. is conducting a Phase II clinical trial titled ‘The Efficacy and Safety of TK216 in Subjects With Relapsed or Refractory Ewing’s Sarcoma.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of TK216, a biological treatment, in combination with vincristine for patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing’s Sarcoma. This research is significant as it targets a challenging cancer type with limited treatment options.

The intervention being tested involves the administration of TK216 and vincristine. TK216 is given continuously for 14 days followed by a 14-day rest period, while vincristine is administered on the first day of each 28-day cycle, with dosage adjustments after the first cycle.

This is a multicenter, single-arm, open-label study with a single-group intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, making it straightforward for participants and researchers alike.

The study began on August 24, 2021, with an estimated completion date set for December 19, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results that could influence future treatment protocols.

The ongoing trial could have significant market implications for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., potentially boosting its stock performance if successful outcomes are reported. This could also impact investor sentiment positively, especially in the context of limited competition in this niche treatment area.

The study is currently recruiting, with further updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue