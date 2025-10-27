Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Advances in Cancer Treatment with T3011 Study

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Class H ((SHPMF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Single-arm, Multi-center Phase Ib/IIa Clinical Study to Evaluate the Tolerability, Safety, and Initial Efficacy of T3011 Herpesvirus Injection Combined With PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety and initial effectiveness of combining T3011 with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for treating advanced solid tumors, a significant step in cancer treatment innovation.

The study tests T3011, a biological intervention administered intratumorally, alongside PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors given intravenously. This combination targets enhancing the immune response against tumors.

This interventional study follows a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It is currently in Phase Ib/IIa, indicating early-stage trials to evaluate safety and efficacy.

The study began on January 9, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates not yet disclosed. The latest update was submitted on March 10, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

For investors, this study could influence Shanghai Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance positively if successful, given the high demand for innovative cancer treatments. The study’s progress is crucial in a competitive market where advancements in oncology can significantly impact market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

