Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Establishes Huaige Guangtai Fund for Medical Device Investments

The latest announcement is out from Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1501) ).

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has entered into a Partnership Agreement to establish the Huaige Guangtai Fund, with a capital commitment of up to RMB110 million. This fund aims to achieve returns through equity investments in medical device companies, potentially strengthening the company’s market position and investment portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1501) stock is a Buy with a HK$33.68 price target.

More about Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the medical devices industry, focusing on the development and investment in medical instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 29,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.81B

