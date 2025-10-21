Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Announces 2025 Q3 Results Briefing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1877) ) has provided an announcement.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced the convening of its 2025 third quarterly results briefing, scheduled for October 29, 2025. The briefing aims to provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operating results and financial status for the third quarter of 2025, facilitating communication between the company and its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1877) stock is a Hold with a HK$29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1877 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the biosciences industry. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, with a market focus on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Average Trading Volume: 11,913,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$39.23B

For an in-depth examination of 1877 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

