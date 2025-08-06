Shanghai HeartCare Expects Significant Profit Increase in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shanghai Heartcare Medical Technology Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6609) ) has shared an announcement.

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Corporation Limited has issued a positive profit alert, expecting a net profit of not less than RMB40 million for the first half of 2025. This financial turnaround is attributed to increased revenue from new and existing stroke treatment devices, effective cost control measures, and gains in financial assets. The company is still finalizing its interim results, and the figures are subject to adjustments.

More about Shanghai Heartcare Medical Technology Corp. Ltd. Class H

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Corporation Limited is a company based in China that specializes in medical technology, particularly focusing on the development and sales of stroke treatment devices. The company is involved in creating innovative solutions for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 146,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.94B

