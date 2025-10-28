Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co ( (HK:1385) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure by regulating the selection of directors and senior management. This initiative aims to optimize the board’s composition and improve decision-making processes, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the competitive microelectronics industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1385) stock is a Hold with a HK$44.00 price target.

More about Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited operates in the microelectronics industry, focusing on the development and production of integrated circuits and related technologies. The company is primarily engaged in providing advanced semiconductor solutions and services to various sectors, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 9,499,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$47.98B



