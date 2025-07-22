Shanghai Electric Proposes Governance Reforms with Supervisory Committee Abolition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Electric Group Company ( (HK:2727) ) has provided an announcement.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has announced a proposal to abolish its supervisory committee, with the audit committee of the Board assuming its responsibilities. This move is part of a broader governance reform aimed at enhancing corporate governance in compliance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations. The proposed changes, including amendments to the Articles of Association, require shareholder approval at a general meeting.

More about Shanghai Electric Group Company

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the electrical equipment industry, focusing on manufacturing and providing a range of electrical products and services.

