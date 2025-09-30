Shanghai Conant Optical Expands on Share Unit Schemes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2276) ) is now available.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. has announced supplemental details regarding its Restricted Share Unit Schemes, which were adopted to incentivize and retain key contributors to the company’s growth. The schemes, initiated in December 2023 and January 2025, have not yet granted any Restricted Share Units as of the end of 2024, but have involved the purchase of 14,987,000 H Shares as incentives. The schemes are open to employees, directors, supervisors, senior management, and key operating team members, with no maximum entitlement for participants, and the Board retains discretion over the exercise and vesting periods.

More about Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the optical industry. It focuses on providing optical products and services, with a market presence that includes the issuance of H Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,207,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$20.25B

