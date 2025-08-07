Shanghai Conant Optical Announces Board Lot Size Reduction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2276) ) just unveiled an update.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. has announced a change in the board lot size for its ordinary H shares traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, reducing the size from 500 shares to 100 shares effective August 29, 2025. This adjustment aims to lower the investment threshold, enhance share liquidity, and attract a broader investor base, thereby benefiting the company and its shareholders.

Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the optical industry. The company focuses on the production and trading of optical products, with a market presence on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 2,227,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$21.43B

