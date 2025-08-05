Shanghai Chicmax Projects Strong Revenue and Profit Growth for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2145) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a significant increase in both revenue and profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to the success of its all-channel and multi-category strategy, particularly through its KANS and newpage brands, indicating strong market positioning and potential positive implications for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2145) stock is a Buy with a HK$62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2145 Stock Forecast page.
Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company operating in the cosmetics industry, focusing on science-based anti-aging skincare products and functional skincare for babies and children. The company is known for its brands KANS and newpage, which contribute significantly to its revenue growth.
Average Trading Volume: 1,838,373
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$31.21B
