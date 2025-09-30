Shanghai Chicmax Announces Fourth Round of RSU Grants to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2145) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has announced the fourth round of granting Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to five employees, totaling 51,130 RSUs, which represents 0.01% of the company’s total shares. This move is intended to recognize and incentivize the employees’ past and expected future contributions to the company’s growth and success, with a vesting period of less than 12 months and performance targets set for eligibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2145) stock is a Buy with a HK$114.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2145 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cosmetics industry. The company focuses on the development and distribution of cosmetic products and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$40.58B

