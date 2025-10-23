Shanghai Bio-heart Achieves Milestone with First Iberis® RDN System Procedure in Switzerland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2185) ) just unveiled an update.

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the successful completion of the first commercial procedure using its Iberis® Multi-Electrode Renal Artery Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter System in Switzerland, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. This development, supported by a strategic partnership with Biosensors International Group, Ltd., positions the company as a leader in the renal denervation market, with its system being the only one approved globally for both transradial and transfemoral approaches, potentially enhancing safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of outpatient procedures.

More about Shanghai Bio-Heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Shanghai Bio-heart Biological Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development of innovative cardiovascular solutions. The company, through its subsidiary Shanghai AngioCare Medical Technology Co., Ltd., specializes in renal denervation systems, with a market focus that includes Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 2,453,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.14B

