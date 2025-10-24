Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0719) ) is now available.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced its unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a slight increase in operating income by 0.42% compared to the previous year, while net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 25.53%. Despite the decline in net profit, the company experienced a 26.65% increase in net cash flow from operating activities, indicating improved operational efficiency.

More about Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a joint stock company established in China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and distributing pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,387,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.43B

