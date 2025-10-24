Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Renews Trademark License Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0719) ) has shared an announcement.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the renewal of its trademark license agreement with Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Branch of Hualu Holdings Co. Ltd. This agreement, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028, allows the company to continue using the ‘Xinhua’ trademark. This renewal is part of a continuing connected transaction and reflects the company’s strategic focus on maintaining its brand identity and market position. The transaction is subject to reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but is exempt from certain approval requirements, indicating a streamlined regulatory process.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a joint stock company based in China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products and holds a significant market presence through its trademark ‘Xinhua.’

