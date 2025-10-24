Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Approves Key Governance Amendments at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0719) ) has provided an announcement.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where all proposed resolutions, including amendments to the articles of association and meeting procedures, were passed. The meeting saw participation from a significant number of shareholders, with a high percentage of votes in favor of the resolutions, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s governance changes.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a pharmaceutical company based in China, primarily involved in the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company operates within the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medications.

