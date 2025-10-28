Shandong Molong Reverses Asset Impairment Provisions for Q1-Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery ( (HK:0568) ) has issued an announcement.

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. has conducted a comprehensive assessment of its assets as of September 30, 2025, to accurately reflect its financial condition and asset value. The company reversed asset impairment provisions amounting to RMB 4,723,528.42 after impairment testing, primarily due to the recovery of outstanding accounts receivable from customers aged over five years. This adjustment is expected to positively impact the company’s financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025, showcasing improved asset management and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0568) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.00 price target.

More about Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in China. The company operates within the petroleum machinery industry, focusing on the production and supply of equipment and machinery for the oil and gas sector.

Average Trading Volume: 71,564,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.06B

