Shandong International Trust Appoints New Non-Executive Director

An update from Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H ( (HK:1697) ) is now available.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. announced the approval of Mr. Chen Xuebin as a non-executive director by the Shandong Financial Regulatory Office, effective from July 30, 2025. Mr. Chen, with extensive experience in finance and management, will serve on the trust and consumer rights protection committee and the related party transaction control committee, potentially strengthening the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

More about Shandong International Trust Corp. Class H

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. The company focuses on trust services and related financial products, catering to a diverse clientele in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 470,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B

