Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Announces EPC Contract in Connected Transaction

Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0412) ) has provided an update.

Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited (SDHG) and Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy (SHNE) have announced a connected transaction involving an EPC contract with several joint contractors for a project valued at RMB58,550,787.83. This transaction, involving subsidiaries and associates of SDHS Group, is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules but is exempt from circular and independent shareholders’ approval requirements.

More about Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 10,474,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$104.1B

