Shandong Gold Mining Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Report

An update from Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1787) ) is now available.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The report assures stakeholders of the truthfulness, accuracy, and completeness of the financial statements, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial reporting.

Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the gold mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 20,537,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$173.3B

