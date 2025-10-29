Shandong Chenming Paper Provides Significant Loan Guarantees for Operational Resumption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) has provided an update.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. announced its decision to provide mortgage guarantees for a syndicated loan of RMB2.31 billion to Weifang Xingchen for the company’s resumption of work and production. Additionally, the company will provide a joint and several liability guarantee for a loan to Jilin Xingchen. These guarantees are part of a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from shareholder approval. This move is expected to support the company’s operational resumption and strengthen its financial positioning.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the paper manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and distributing paper products. The company is known for its diverse range of paper products and has a significant market presence in China.

