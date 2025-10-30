Shandong Chenming Paper Announces Change in Authorized Representative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) has shared an update.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited announced a change in its authorized representative following the resignation of Mr. Hu Changqing. Mr. Jiang Yanshan, an executive director, has been appointed as the new authorized representative, effective from 28 October 2025, aligning with the company’s governance and compliance requirements.

More about Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the paper manufacturing industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of paper products, serving a broad market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 3,217,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.63B

See more insights into 1812 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue