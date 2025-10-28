Shandong Chenming Paper Announces Board Changes at 2025 Extraordinary Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) is now available.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. held its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting, during which new directors were appointed, a new chairman of the board was selected, and changes to the board’s committee memberships were made. The meeting, which complied with relevant legal and regulatory requirements, saw participation from a significant number of shareholders, with no objections to the proposed resolutions, indicating stable governance and shareholder alignment.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the paper industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper products. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in activities related to paper manufacturing and sales.

