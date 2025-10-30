Shandong Chenming Paper Announces Asset Impairment Provisions for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1812) ) has shared an announcement.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited announced a provision for asset impairment for the first three quarters of 2025, totaling RMB 178,226.88. This provision includes impairments on accounts receivable, other receivables, financial leasing business, inventory, and fixed assets. The decision reflects the company’s adherence to accounting standards and a prudent approach to financial management, potentially impacting its financial statements and signaling caution to stakeholders about the current economic conditions affecting its operations.

More about Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the paper manufacturing industry. The company is primarily involved in the production and sale of paper products, with a focus on expanding its market presence both domestically and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,217,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.63B

Find detailed analytics on 1812 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue