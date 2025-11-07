Shandong Boan’s Denosumab Injections Gain UK Regulatory Acceptance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H ( (HK:6955) ) has issued an announcement.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. announced that its Marketing Authorisation Applications for two denosumab injections, BA6101 and BA1102, have been accepted in the UK. These products, which are biosimilars of Prolia® and Xgeva® respectively, have already been approved in China and are part of the company’s global strategy to expand its presence in the international market. The acceptance of these applications marks a significant step for the company in tapping into the substantial market potential for denosumab, which had combined worldwide sales of approximately USD 6.6 billion in 2024. The company is also planning to submit applications to other major regulatory agencies, including the EMA, FDA, and PMDA, to further its global commercial goals.

More about Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of biosimilar products. The company is engaged in global research and development, with a market focus that includes orthopedic and oncology indications.

Average Trading Volume: 12,141,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.42B

