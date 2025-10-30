Shandong Boan Completes Phase III Trial Enrollment for Nivolumab Biosimilar in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H ( (HK:6955) ) has issued an announcement.

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has completed patient enrollment for a Phase III clinical trial of its nivolumab injection, BA1104, in China. This trial marks the first biosimilar of Opdivo® to reach this stage in China, aiming to demonstrate efficacy and safety in treating advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The completion of this trial could potentially allow the company to apply for approval for all indications that Opdivo® has in China, highlighting the significant market potential and clinical value of PD-1 inhibitors in cancer treatment.

More about Shandong Boan Biotechnology Company., Limited. Class H

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of biosimilar drugs. The company is engaged in creating innovative therapies, particularly in the field of immunotherapy, targeting various types of cancer. Their market focus includes the development of biosimilars that are comparable to existing therapies, aiming to expand their presence in the oncology sector.

Average Trading Volume: 12,964,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.47B

For detailed information about 6955 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

