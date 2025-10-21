Shanaya Limited Terminates Share Subscription Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Shanaya Limited ( (SG:SES) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanaya Limited has announced the termination of its proposed subscription agreement for 96 million new ordinary shares due to the subscriber’s failure to pay the aggregate consideration by the final deadline. The company assures that this termination will not materially impact its net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending December 2025.

More about Shanaya Limited

Shanaya Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. It operates as a group with its subsidiaries, focusing on various business operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,829,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$11.28M

Learn more about SES stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue