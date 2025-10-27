Shaftesbury Capital Announces Changes in Non-Executive Director Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Shaftesbury Capital ( (GB:SHC) ) is now available.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC has announced changes in its non-executive director roles, with Richard Akers stepping down as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, effective from the end of 2025 and the 2026 AGM, respectively. Sian Westerman and Madeleine Cosgrave will assume these roles, respectively, while Akers will continue as a Non-executive Director and committee member. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing governance evolution, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SHC) stock is a Hold with a £153.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shaftesbury Capital stock, see the GB:SHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SHC is a Neutral.

Shaftesbury Capital’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s strong revenue growth and profitability metrics, along with a robust balance sheet, contribute positively. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the stock’s undervaluation and dividend yield enhance its appeal. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SHC stock, click here.

More about Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC is a leading mixed-use real estate investment trust (REIT) based in central London, and a member of the FTSE-250 Index. The company manages a property portfolio valued at £5.2 billion, encompassing 2.7 million square feet of lettable space in vibrant areas such as Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho, and Chinatown. Shaftesbury Capital’s properties are strategically located near major transport hubs, and its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and other international exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 3,798,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.85B

See more insights into SHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue