SG Holdings Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from SG Holdings Co ( (JP:9143) ).

SG Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 2,896,500 of its common stock shares, valued at JPY 4,668,027,500, during July 2025 as part of a broader plan approved by its Board of Directors. This move is part of a larger strategy to acquire up to 55 million shares, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9143) stock is a Hold with a Yen1520.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SG Holdings Co stock, see the JP:9143 Stock Forecast page.

More about SG Holdings Co

Average Trading Volume: 1,956,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1067.9B

Learn more about 9143 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue