SG Holdings Announces Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from SG Holdings Co ( (JP:9143) ).
SG Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 2,896,500 of its common stock shares, valued at JPY 4,668,027,500, during July 2025 as part of a broader plan approved by its Board of Directors. This move is part of a larger strategy to acquire up to 55 million shares, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market positioning.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9143) stock is a Hold with a Yen1520.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SG Holdings Co stock, see the JP:9143 Stock Forecast page.
More about SG Holdings Co
Average Trading Volume: 1,956,572
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1067.9B
Learn more about 9143 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.