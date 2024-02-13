SG Blocks Acquires Majority Stake in Majestic World Holdings

Sg Blocks Inc (SGBX) has released an update.

Safe and Green Development Corporation has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring Majestic World Holdings LLC, with a mix of stock and cash considerations totaling an initial 68.25% stake, with the remaining interest to be acquired over the next five quarters. This strategic move includes a profit-sharing agreement, promising the sellers a 50% cut of the net profits from MWH’s specialized real estate software services for the next five years, showcasing SG DevCo’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the real estate technology sector.

