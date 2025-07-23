SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. Announces Expiration of Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1447) ) is now available.

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. announced the upcoming expiration of its existing share option scheme, initially adopted in November 2015, which will conclude on November 19, 2025. The expiration signifies that no further share options will be offered under this scheme, and currently, there are no outstanding options, indicating a strategic shift in the company’s financial management approach.

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the construction industry. It focuses on providing construction services and solutions, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 120,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$228M

