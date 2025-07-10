Seven & i Holdings Co. Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Results and Positive Dividend Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seven & I Holdings Co ( (JP:3382) ) has issued an announcement.

Seven & i Holdings Co. reported a mixed financial performance for the three months ended May 31, 2025, with a slight increase in revenues from operations by 1.6% to 2,777,370 million yen. Despite this, the company experienced a decline in ordinary income by 3.1% and a significant increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent by 129.2%. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share from 40.00 yen to 50.00 yen for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3382) stock is a Hold with a Yen2800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seven & I Holdings Co stock, see the JP:3382 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seven & I Holdings Co

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the retail industry, primarily known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven brand. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing a wide range of consumer goods and services through its extensive network of stores globally.

Average Trading Volume: 6,555,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5708.5B

For detailed information about 3382 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue