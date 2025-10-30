Setubandhan Infrastructure Faces Compliance Challenges Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd ( (IN:SETUINFRA) ) has provided an update.

Setubandhan Infrastructure Limited, currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), has been facing challenges in meeting regulatory compliance due to financial constraints. The company’s resolution plan was rejected by the National Company Law Tribunal, and an appeal is pending. Consequently, the company is unable to submit several compliance documents for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, including the shareholding pattern and investor complaints, due to halted services from NSDL, CDSL, and RTA.

Average Trading Volume: 28,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 74.15M INR

