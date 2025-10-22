Service Stream Limited Announces 2025 AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Service Stream Limited ( (AU:SSM) ).

Service Stream Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried, indicating strong shareholder support. The outcomes reflect positively on the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially enhancing its industry position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Service Stream Limited

Service Stream Limited is a public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, providing essential network services across the telecommunications, utility, and transport sectors.

