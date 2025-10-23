Servcorp Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Servcorp Limited ( (AU:SRV) ) has shared an announcement.

Servcorp Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Alfred George Moufarrige. The director acquired an additional 50,000 ordinary shares through an off-market trade, valued at $350,000, increasing his indirect holding to 52,131,142 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SRV) stock is a Buy with a A$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Servcorp Limited stock, see the AU:SRV Stock Forecast page.

More about Servcorp Limited

Average Trading Volume: 91,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$733.5M

Learn more about SRV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue