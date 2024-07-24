Serica Energy Chairman Increases Shareholding

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

David Latin, the Non-Executive Chairman of Serica Energy PLC, has bolstered his investment in the company by purchasing an additional 21,350 ordinary shares at an average price of GBP£1.30752 each. With this recent acquisition, Latin’s total holdings now amount to 218,567 shares, which equates to a 0.05582% stake in the energy firm. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market on July 24, 2024.

