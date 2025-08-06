Serial Achieva Limited Releases Interim Financial Statements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Serial System Ltd ( (SG:S69) ) has shared an announcement.

Serial Achieva Limited, incorporated in Labuan, Malaysia, has released its unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2025. The announcement has been reviewed by the company’s sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd., but not by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, which does not assume responsibility for the document’s content.

More about Serial System Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 349,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$39.42M

Learn more about S69 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

