Seri Industrial S.p.A. Announces Change in Share Capital Composition

Seri Industrial S.p.A. ( (IT:SERI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. announced a change in its share capital composition due to an increase in voting rights for 30,000 ordinary shares, resulting in a total of 84,459,072 voting rights. This adjustment reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and could influence its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SERI) stock is a Hold with a EUR3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seri Industrial S.p.A. stock, see the IT:SERI Stock Forecast page.

More about Seri Industrial S.p.A.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana, focused on accelerating the energy transition towards sustainability and decarbonization. It operates through three companies: Seri Plast, which produces and recycles plastic materials for various markets; FIB, which produces and recycles lead and lithium batteries and designs battery recycling plants; and Menarini, which produces public transport vehicles with a focus on sustainable mobility through electric vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 173,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €112M

