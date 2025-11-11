SERENDIP HOLDINGS Reports Robust Financial Growth for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from SERENDIP HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. ( (JP:7318) ) is now available.

SERENDIP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported a substantial increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales nearly doubling compared to the previous year. The company’s improved profitability and financial position indicate strong operational growth and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7318) stock is a Buy with a Yen7179.00 price target.

More about SERENDIP HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

SERENDIP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the financial sector. The company focuses on providing a range of financial services and products, with a significant market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 89,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.25B



