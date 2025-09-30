Serco Group Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Serco Group plc ( (GB:SRP) ) has provided an announcement.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 262,696 ordinary shares to be held in treasury, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program initiated in August 2025. This move increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 9,618,398, while the total number of shares with voting rights remains at 1,014,236,845. The buy-back program is likely aimed at consolidating the company’s share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SRP) stock is a Hold with a £230.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Serco Group plc stock, see the GB:SRP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SRP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRP is a Outperform.

Serco Group plc’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, despite valuation concerns. Financial performance shows mixed results, with strong cash flow but profitability and debt challenges. The stock’s bullish momentum and strategic growth in the defense sector are key strengths.

More about Serco Group plc

Serco Group plc operates in the service industry, providing public services across various sectors including defense, transport, justice, immigration, healthcare, and citizen services. The company focuses on delivering essential services to government and other public sector clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,465,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.36B

