Serco Group Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Latest Purchase

Serco Group plc ( (GB:SRP) ) has issued an announcement.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 252,800 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury. This transaction is part of a larger share buy-back program initiated in August 2025, through which the company has acquired a total of 13,728,006 shares. The move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SRP) stock is a Hold with a £230.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Serco Group plc stock, see the GB:SRP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SRP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRP is a Outperform.

Serco Group plc’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, despite valuation concerns. Financial performance shows mixed results, with strong cash flow but profitability and debt challenges. The stock’s bullish momentum and strategic growth in the defense sector are key strengths.

More about Serco Group plc

Serco Group plc operates in the service industry, providing public services across sectors such as defense, transport, justice, immigration, healthcare, and citizen services. The company focuses on delivering essential services to governments and other public sector organizations globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,755,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.47B

