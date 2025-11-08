Sequent Scientific to Rebrand Post-Merger

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Sequent Scientific Limited ( (IN:SEQUENT) ).

Sequent Scientific Limited has announced a proposal to change its name to reflect a unified identity following a merger with multiple life sciences companies. The new name will incorporate ‘Viyash’ to leverage the brand equity of the Viyash group, pending necessary approvals and the effectiveness of the merger scheme.

More about Sequent Scientific Limited

Sequent Scientific Limited operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on pharmaceuticals and healthcare solutions. The company is involved in a composite scheme of amalgamation with several other life sciences and pharmaceutical entities, aiming to leverage combined strengths and brand equity.

Average Trading Volume: 82,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 54.44B INR

