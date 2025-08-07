Septeni Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4293) ) is now available.

Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing an 8.7% increase in revenue to 15,207 million yen and a notable rise in operating profit by 16.2%. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent fell sharply by 53.6% compared to the previous year. The company maintains a strong equity position with a ratio of 72.2% attributable to owners of the parent. Despite the decline in profit, the company forecasts a 7.1% increase in revenue for the full fiscal year 2025, with a significant 25.1% growth in non-GAAP operating profit, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4293) stock is a Hold with a Yen500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4293 Stock Forecast page.

More about Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd.

Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the digital marketing industry, providing a range of services that focus on internet advertising and digital solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for leveraging technology to enhance marketing strategies for various clients.

Average Trading Volume: 422,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen93.08B

See more data about 4293 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue