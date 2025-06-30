SEPC Limited Announces Allotment of Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SEPC Limited ( (IN:SEPC) ) has issued an announcement.

SEPC Limited has announced the allotment of 35 crore partly paid-up equity shares as part of its Rights Issue, which was approved by the Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors on June 27, 2025. The shares, with a face value of Rs. 10 each, are issued at the same price, with Rs. 5 payable on application and the remaining Rs. 5 on the first and final call. This move is expected to strengthen SEPC Limited’s capital base and provide financial flexibility for future growth, impacting its market position and stakeholders positively.

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,401

Current Market Cap: 25.83B INR

