Sensus Healthcare’s Earnings Call: Mixed Signals and Optimistic Outlook

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ((SRTS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. revealed a mixed sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. While the company celebrated significant milestones such as the introduction of dedicated CPT codes and growth in treatment volumes, these were counterbalanced by decreased revenues, lower gross margins, increased operating expenses, and a net loss for the quarter.

Introduction of Dedicated CPT Codes for SRT

The company announced the publication of the first-ever dedicated CPT codes for superficial radiotherapy (SRT) by CMS. This development is a game-changer, as it increases reimbursement per fraction by more than 300%, potentially boosting the demand for SRT systems significantly.

Strong Growth in Treatment Volumes

Sensus Healthcare reported a robust increase in FDA treatment volumes, which rose 20% from the second quarter and 52% compared to the first quarter, marking a 157% increase since the program’s inception. This growth underscores the rising acceptance and demand for their treatment solutions.

Solid Cash Position

The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $24.5 million, up from approximately $22 million at the end of 2024. This improvement is attributed to better working capital management, providing a solid financial foundation for future endeavors.

International Expansion Efforts

Sensus Healthcare is making strides in its international expansion, having shipped three SRT systems to China and progressing in markets like Canada, Brazil, Japan, and Australia. The company has achieved MDSAP certification, which is crucial for its global growth strategy.

Decrease in Revenue and Units Sold

The company faced a decline in revenues for Q3 2025, reporting $6.9 million compared to $8.8 million in Q3 2024. Additionally, only 16 units were sold versus 27 in the previous year, indicating challenges in sales performance.

Decrease in Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the quarter was $2.7 million, down from $5.2 million a year ago, with a gross margin of 39.1% compared to 59.1% in Q3 2024. This decline highlights the pressure on profitability margins.

Increased Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose to $5.3 million in Q3 2025 from $3.7 million in the previous year. The increase was driven by higher IT costs, professional service fees, and increased R&D expenses, reflecting the company’s investment in future growth.

Net Loss for the Quarter

Sensus Healthcare reported a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per share, contrasting with a net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q3 2024. This shift to a net loss highlights the financial challenges faced during the quarter.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Sensus Healthcare remains optimistic despite recent challenges. The introduction of new CPT codes is expected to drive demand for SRT systems. The company aims to reach 1,000 systems sold globally by 2026, with a focus on international markets such as China, Japan, Canada, Brazil, and Australia. Despite the decrease in quarterly revenues and a net loss, the company is confident about its future, supported by a strong balance sheet and growing demand for noninvasive treatment options.

In conclusion, Sensus Healthcare’s earnings call highlighted a blend of positive developments and financial hurdles. The introduction of dedicated CPT codes and growth in treatment volumes are promising, yet the company faces challenges with decreased revenues and a net loss. However, with a robust cash position and strategic international expansion plans, Sensus Healthcare remains optimistic about future growth and market opportunities.

