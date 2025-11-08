Sensus Healthcare’s Earnings Call: Mixed Signals and Optimistic Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sensus Healthcare’s Earnings Call: Mixed Signals and Optimistic Outlook

Sensus Healthcare’s Earnings Call: Mixed Signals and Optimistic Outlook

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ((SRTS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. revealed a mixed sentiment, reflecting both achievements and challenges. While the company celebrated significant milestones such as the introduction of dedicated CPT codes and growth in treatment volumes, these were counterbalanced by decreased revenues, lower gross margins, increased operating expenses, and a net loss for the quarter.

Introduction of Dedicated CPT Codes for SRT

The company announced the publication of the first-ever dedicated CPT codes for superficial radiotherapy (SRT) by CMS. This development is a game-changer, as it increases reimbursement per fraction by more than 300%, potentially boosting the demand for SRT systems significantly.

Strong Growth in Treatment Volumes

Sensus Healthcare reported a robust increase in FDA treatment volumes, which rose 20% from the second quarter and 52% compared to the first quarter, marking a 157% increase since the program’s inception. This growth underscores the rising acceptance and demand for their treatment solutions.

Solid Cash Position

The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $24.5 million, up from approximately $22 million at the end of 2024. This improvement is attributed to better working capital management, providing a solid financial foundation for future endeavors.

International Expansion Efforts

Sensus Healthcare is making strides in its international expansion, having shipped three SRT systems to China and progressing in markets like Canada, Brazil, Japan, and Australia. The company has achieved MDSAP certification, which is crucial for its global growth strategy.

Decrease in Revenue and Units Sold

The company faced a decline in revenues for Q3 2025, reporting $6.9 million compared to $8.8 million in Q3 2024. Additionally, only 16 units were sold versus 27 in the previous year, indicating challenges in sales performance.

Decrease in Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the quarter was $2.7 million, down from $5.2 million a year ago, with a gross margin of 39.1% compared to 59.1% in Q3 2024. This decline highlights the pressure on profitability margins.

Increased Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose to $5.3 million in Q3 2025 from $3.7 million in the previous year. The increase was driven by higher IT costs, professional service fees, and increased R&D expenses, reflecting the company’s investment in future growth.

Net Loss for the Quarter

Sensus Healthcare reported a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per share, contrasting with a net income of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q3 2024. This shift to a net loss highlights the financial challenges faced during the quarter.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Sensus Healthcare remains optimistic despite recent challenges. The introduction of new CPT codes is expected to drive demand for SRT systems. The company aims to reach 1,000 systems sold globally by 2026, with a focus on international markets such as China, Japan, Canada, Brazil, and Australia. Despite the decrease in quarterly revenues and a net loss, the company is confident about its future, supported by a strong balance sheet and growing demand for noninvasive treatment options.

In conclusion, Sensus Healthcare’s earnings call highlighted a blend of positive developments and financial hurdles. The introduction of dedicated CPT codes and growth in treatment volumes are promising, yet the company faces challenges with decreased revenues and a net loss. However, with a robust cash position and strategic international expansion plans, Sensus Healthcare remains optimistic about future growth and market opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement